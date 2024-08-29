ADVERTISEMENT

Artix 3.0 brings back the charm of viewing art in an intimate setting

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Nayantara Singh

A piece by Manu Parekh showcased at Artix 3.0. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On August 30, several rooms in one of Delhi’s most timeless hotels, The Claridges, will transform into a maze of miniature art districts holding textiles and collector’s items from across India as part of Artix 3.0. The exhibition returns to the Capital for the second time, bringing back the charm of the hotel fair.

The brainchild of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, Artix previously opened in Delhi in 2023 and Hyderabad earlier this year. This round’s collection, titled ‘Celebrating the Magic of Artistic Statement in New Delhi Once Again’, features works from 25 independent artists, private collectors, art galleries and textile weavers and includes big names such as Anish Kapoor, Shobha Broota, Laxma Goud, Manu Parekh, Prabhakar Kolte, and more,.

A piece by Shobha Broota showcased at Artix 3.0. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The concept of a travelling hotel art fair is a popular global phenomenon but in India, people are not accustomed to viewing art outside of traditional spaces, like galleries. But a relaxed setting like a hotel room — akin, in a way, to one’s own home — greatly elevates the process of consuming art, says Payal Kapoor. It is an immersive experience, and viewing it in a cosier, smaller space means you retain more in your memory and connect more deeply with each piece,” she adds.

It also has the added advantage of promoting an organic interaction between the buyer and seller, and allows buyers to picture how the piece would appear in sanctity of their own homes. she adds.

A piece by Laxma Goud showcased at Artix 3.0. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All the pieces showcased at the fair are on sale, except the collector’s items featured in two rooms, the, Jangarh Singh Shyam room and another curated by Lekha Poddar.

“Artix is the only travelling art fair taking India’s art and culture to across world,” says Payal. Artix 3.0 will also be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata after the fourth edition, which will take place in Dubai.

At The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg; August 30 to September 1; 11am to 8pm

