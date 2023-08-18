August 18, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Challenging the norms of traditional art galleries, an entire floor at the Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi is being readied to seamlessly transform into a mini art district where art lovers, gallerists, collectors and critics will assemble to understand, exchange information and appreciate artefacts, heirloom products, textiles, tribal and tapestry art, sculptures, modern and contemporary paintings, design collectibles and exquisite objects d’art.

The captivating range of ingenious presentations from the world of art, fashion and luxury will open for preview on August 25, followed by two days of public viewing. More than 20 art galleries are collaborating in the unique fusion. One of a kind, the organisers expect the event to set a benchmark for future exhibitions. The Delhi show will also be etched as a pioneering effort in travelling art fair as plans are to take it to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities in the coming months and create a community of art aficionados and collectors in a contained atmosphere.

The melange of art, culture and aesthetics has been created by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar and Timsy Anand, who wish to bridge the gap between artists and foster a deeper connection within the various players of the art world.

Reputed galleries with independent artists including two American artists (Chris Trueman and Lindsey Nobel) and three private collectors -- Lekha Poddar, Priya Paul, Saloni Doshi -- are participating in the mega event that aims to celebrate the beauty of craftsmanship and creativity.

Payal Kapoor, the founder of Arushi Art, says the event will introduce a distinctive concept and infuse fresh vitality and vigour into the realm of art. “It will also extend beyond exhibition, featuring a series of talks and knowledge-sharing opportunities,” she adds.

Malvika Poddar, the founder of fashion store Carma, says, “The extraordinary and immersive experience weaving opulence with artistry will help to nurture a new generation of art experts.”

At Hotel Taj Palace, 2 Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri; Preview on August 25 on invitation; August 26 and 27 (for public); 11.30am to 8.30pm

Participating galleries are: Dhoomimal Art Gallery, Cultivate Art, Anant Art Gallery, Art Pilgrim, Art Centrix Space, Art & Beyond, Art Magnum, Art of the Earth, Artalinda, Artoholics, Arushi Arts Gallery, Gallery Splash, Gallery Vision Art, Gallery west End, Lexicon Art, Modern Art Gallery