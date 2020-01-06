Artists paint CP pavements in protest against CAA, NRC

Several artists gathered at Connaught Place to write slogans and paint the pavements to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Sunday.

The artists wrote down various slogans like “Hum Bhi Dekhenge”, “Bol Ke Labh Azaad Hain Tere’ and “ Save the Constitution of India” in addition to “Reject CAA and NRC” near gate number 6 of Rajiv Chowk metro station.

They were joined by several passers-by who contributed by writing slogans like “Secular India” and “Dharm Nishpeksh Bharat”.

A few of the passers-by asked others not to pay attention to these “gimmicks”. Some of them even began to erase the word “secular” written on the ground while chanting “Jai Shree Ram”. In response, the protesters sang the National Anthem and also protected their artworks.

The police present at the site also asked a group, raising slogans in support of CAA, to disperse.

A 56-year-old filmmaker, Rahul Roy, one of the organisers of the event said: “It is important for people to express what they are feeling at this point of time.” A 22-year-old student of Ambedkar University, Jasmine Yadav, said: “We are against the kind of hatred and intolerance that the current government is pushing us forward to...this is a peaceful protest.”

Calling the CAA “inhuman” and “anti-India”, Zeenat Nyazi (52), a social activist, said: “I have always believed that this country is for everyone. We have always stood with our arms open for everybody.”