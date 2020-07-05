Artistes challenge DU’s decision to scrap ECA quota admissions

Delhi University’s decision to scrap the extra curricular activities (ECA) category quota for art and culture from the academic year 2020-21 has been challenged before the Delhi High Court by two young artistes seeking admission for undergraduate courses.

The petition, jointly filed by Hritika Aneesh and Gokul C.R., have urged for a direction to the university to not to discontinue admission based on 14 categories of ECA in undergraduate courses.

Till last year Delhi University was admitting students under the category of ECA, and about 15% of the grace marks were provided for those who qualified from this category. However, the university has recently announced that the entire ECA category for art and cultural forms have been discarded as the trials could not be conducted due to the pandemic.

The plea said the university has only included National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and sports category and all other category of extra curricular troupe have been ‘arbitrarily ignored’.

Constitutional violation

“This exclusion of a particular category of students who in art and culture will actually result in absolute injustice to the students. The entire group of art and culture (ECA) eligible students will be wiped off from the university system for one year for no fault of theirs, and the same per se violates Article 14 of the Constitution,” the petition said.

The plea stated that the two young artistes have completed their Class XII board examinations and have more than a decade of training in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam and Kathakali which are recognised traditional art forms practised in the country. They said their career prospects have been jeopardised by the “unilateral and arbitrary” act of the university.

Virtual platforms

They asked for an order to the university to organise the trials of candidates under all ECA category on virtual platforms. “If necessary, to call students after uploading videos of performances in small batches for trials after maintaining social distancing, ensuring COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government,” the plea said.

They also asked for the university to carry out decentralised verifications through the colleges to conduct their own trials while maintaining social distancing. The plea said similarly-placed students like them have been undergoing training for many years in their school programmes with the legitimate expectation that they would be able to score certain extra percentage of marks while seeking admission in the university. They said that the university’s decision has affected more than 1,000 students.