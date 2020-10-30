Artisans in the spotlight at Diwali Mela in Capital

NEW DELHI

30 October 2020 00:51 IST

They will be given chance to promote their products

To bring in the festive cheer of Deepavali, and give the residents an opportunity to shop for traditional gifts, the Delhi Tourism is organising a Diwali Mela along with the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The theme for the mela is ‘vocal for local’ with over 100 stalls at Dilli Haat Pitampura and INA, being dedicated to artisans.

“Festivals have always been an attractive part of tourism where visitors get to experience the regional culture at its best. We will be allowing just 100 people in at a time to ensure distancing, coupled with regular sanitisation of the premise, hand sanitiser stations and strict adherence to the general guidelines of wearing masks,” the Tourism Department said.

Advertising

Advertising

Alongside the ornate handicrafts, the Dilli Haats are renowned for, the festival will offer various products for Deepavali, including diyas, handcrafted lamps, candles, and traditional decorative items made by local artisans. The mela will be held from November 4 to 14.