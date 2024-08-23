Artificial financial crisis in DJB has turned Delhi into ‘living hell’, says Atishi

Water Minister Atishi on Thursday, in an official communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said the “artificial financial crisis” at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has turned the Capital into a “living hell”, and directed him to take strong action against those responsible.

“When the government has allocated a large budget for the body, proper deployment of machinery and manpower needs to be done on the ground. Otherwise, officers are busy shuttling files. This will lead to a public health crisis and epidemic-like situation in Delhi,” the Minister said in an official communication to Mr. Kumar.

Ms. Atishi directed the CS to ensure that funds are released to the DJB from the budget that had been allocated to it within 48 hours. This budget of ₹7,195 crore, which was 9.5% of the total budget, was passed by the Delhi Assembly and approved by the Council of Minister and the Lieutenant-Governor, she said.

“However, in this entire financial year, only ₹400 crores have been released to the DJB so far. Files keep shuttling between the DJB, Urban Development Department and Finance Department, but the DJB remains starved of funds. This is the reason why the DJB is in a crisis,” the Minister said.

The DJB is a “critical civic utility without which the national capital would come to a standstill”, she added.

Ms. Atishi also directed the CS to ensure adequate deployment of manpower and machinery in every part of the city to ensure that there are no sewer overflows.

