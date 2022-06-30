‘L-G stalling lawyers’ appointment’

June 30, 2022 01:48 IST

Process was cleared by his predecessor: AAP; frivolous allegation, says L-G office

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was stalling the appointments of Delhi’s public prosecutor and standing counsel.

AAP said that these appointments were cleared by the previous L-G Anil Baijal and approved by 40 judges of the Delhi High Court.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, AAP MLA Atishi accused Mr. Saxena of unduly infringing upon Delhi’s administrative processes.

“From the day the L-G took oath, he has tried to sabotage the constitutional set-up of Delhi. If the process of appointing government lawyers is further delayed, it will harm the people of Delhi,” Ms. Atishi said.

Ms. Atishi said the L-G had raised questions on a file related to the appointments of the public prosecutors and standing counsels, the recruitment for which began in 2021.

Explaining the process, she said that over 2,000 applications were received for these posts and a committee interviewed all the applicants, prepared a final list and sent it to the Delhi High Court.

“Forty High Court judges scrutinised this list thrice. They also formed a three-member committee to analyse the list thoroughly. Except for four names, all the names on the list were approved and the court sent the names back to the Delhi government. Now the L-G has opened a Pandora’s box and has asked us to send the biodata of all the candidates,” Ms. Atishi said.

The AAP leader added that the government would not be able to ensure welfare and justice for Delhi’s residents if the L-G infringes upon the power of the government and overturns its decision.

Sources in the L-G office said that the issues raised by AAP were “frivolous, bereft of facts and deliberately misleading”.

Raj Niwas reacts

“The proposal pertaining to empanelment of Standing Counsel (Criminal), Additional Standing Counsel (Criminal) and Additional Public Prosecutor is under active consideration and is taking the normal procedural time as necessitated by the various aspects involved in such matters,” the source said.

The source added that a proposal incorporating 40 names and observations of the High Court was sent to the L-G on June 10, without including the biodata of the recommended candidates which is a pre-requisite for due diligence.

Therefore, the file was returned back to the Law Department with the direction to place on record the biodata of all the recommended candidates. The reply from the Delhi government is still pending, the source added.