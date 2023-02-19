Arth culture fest to host conversations on Indian history, literature

February 19, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Engaging conversations and panel discussions from the likes of Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Prakash Raj will highlight the upcoming Arth — A Culture Fest — to be held from February 26 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi.

Organised by Zee, the multi-regional culture festival claims to celebrate Indian culture, heritage, history, literature, music, dance, and art by bringing together a diverse group of writers, actors, scholars and performers.

The three-day event will witness the participation of actor-writer Kabir Bedi, economist Sanjeev Sanyal, film director Vivek Agnihotri, writer J. Sai Deepak, and journalists Barkha Dutt, Smita Prakash, and R. Jagannathan.

The festival will also feature politicians such as Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi Singh, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Ram Madhav and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

In addition, the festival also promises engaging performances by singers Begum Parveen Sultana, Javed Ali, Kutle Khan, and poet Manav Kaul, among others.

"This year, Arth is back with a promise to highlight everything that has India in its core. In this specially curated new edition of the fest, viewers can count on brilliant discussions by renowned personalities and engaging performances that represent India on a global platform," said Vikram Sampath, historian and festival director.

Arth will also host workshops ranging from Indian arts to a curated expo focusing on Indian crafts like hand block printing, Gond and Cheriyal painting.

Talking about the festival, Shreyasi Goenka, founder at Arth said that it has been a constant effort "to reconnect the youth with the rich, cultural stories of India and rediscover the Indic roots".

"We at Arth want to honour and celebrate the various unique aspects that distinguish India from the rest of the world. This year, we have an incredible line-up of industry stalwarts coming together to discuss what gives India her true meaning in the new edition of Arth, which is on the ground after two years with the best of conversations, music, art and all things Indian," Ms. Goenka said.

The festival will come to an end on February 26.