In collaboration with the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature in India’s Striking Stripes project, artist Gopal Namjoshi has unveiled his inspirational art piece at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) in Delhi. Titled The Mahajan Tiger, it is a beautifully crafted metal sculpture that intricately imitates the tiger in all its glory.

The 12-foot long, five-foot high and four-foot-wide installation is constructed from industrial mild steel junk and iron waste. It is an effort to repurpose junk and inspire recycling as a sustainable practice. “I used recyclable material such as cogwheels, gear rods, a scooter handle, and more in this artwork with minimal use of energy to create an upcycled piece,” says the artist.

The discarded industrial materials transformed into a powerful representation of the tiger demonstrates how art can drive environmental change.

The artwork beckons dual acts of conservation; the use of recycled materials celebrates the grandeur of the mighty cat, and the use of art to awaken people’s consciousness and underscores the urgent need to protect endangered species and ecosystem conservation, he adds.

The installation is placed in the central atrium of IHC and is open to visitors. After August 10, it would be shifted to Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Latika Nath, who commissioned the art piece, says, “Human beings need a constant reminder that they are encroaching into the animal space. When people enter the Kanha National Park, the installation will remind them that they are now entering the tiger territory.”

“It is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our natural world and the harmonious coexistence between wildlife and local communities,” she adds.

On the occasion of Global Tiger Day today, WWF-India has also collaborated with celebrities in a special poetic and musical homage to the majestic animal. Tanveer Ghazi has penned an evocative poem, A Letter of Emotion, while Shantanu Moitra has conceived and composed the music for it.

Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India, Ravi Singh, says there is a need for a people-centric tiger conservation approach to establish trusted and equitable partnerships with communities residing in tiger landscapes. “Species recovery is possible when it brings together government action, effective management, strong science and systematic monitoring coupled with community engagement and public support,” he adds.

