Art for heart’s sake: Deepavali with Raja Ravi Varma

From oleographs to coasters, an ongoing exhibition allows you to take a bit of the legendary artist home

With Deepavali around the corner, it is time to bring the gods home. What better way to celebrate than investing in a Raja Ravi Varma masterpiece. More than a century after his demise, his works continue to attract aesthetes and devotees alike.

Inspired by her mother Rupika Chawla, noted art conservator and author of the acclaimed book, Raja Ravi Varma: Painter of Colonial India, Delhi-based creative designer Mrinalini Chawla is holding an exhibition showcasing a collection of original Raja Ravi Varma oleographs. The oleographs depict themes like goddesses Lakshmi, Saraswati, Mohini and Lord Krishna, which are available in a wide range of sizes and prices.

The exhibition has collectibles like 19th century European enamel, Burmese lacquer bowls, and Tanjore paintings from 1950s. Also available are limited-edition home products that Mrinalini designs and hand decorates, such as trays, stoles, wrapping paper, coasters and even an adult-child interactive colouring book inspired by Ravi Varma’s works.

Art accessibility

“My intent is to make high-end art accessible to all through affordable and stylish home products. My aim is that the energies of beautiful, aesthetic art should flow in everyone’s homes,” says Ms. Mrinalini.

Having collected the originals from “dusty corners and interesting streets”, she reminds that “Ravi Varma’s oleographs were created specifically for the common man, who could not afford his oil on canvas works.” Over the years, she says, the appeal of his work has expanded to all age groups.

Enriching experience

Mrinalini has been designing products, intimate spaces for theatre and exhibitions for years. “Often, one has been short of production funds. Therefore, I had to rely on imagination, inner aesthetics and improvisation. That has been so enriching. Ravi Varma’s stunning works and other beautiful works, discovered after a great deal of searching and time, have helped me design and create anew,” says the designer, who also runs Scrapilicious, an organisation dedicated to upcycled products.

At the exhibition, Deepavali diyas made and decorated by the students of The Lepra India Trust (TLIT) are on sale. The diyas are either wrapped in recycled products or with European enamel and Burmese lacquer to give them a unique look.

“Recycling is an integral part of my work and exhibition. We encourage that after use, all diyas are returned to TLIT for recycling. Please get in touch with me if you would like to return your unbroken diyas for recycling,” says Mrinalini, adding that a percentage of sale proceeds from the exhibition shall go to TLIT and the The Yuva Ekta Foundation.

(The 20 Drawers Exhibition cum Sale is on till November 2 in Nizamuddin East, New Delhi)