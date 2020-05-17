Art and culture: the show must go on

17 May 2020 08:29 IST

The virtual platform has enabled the world of art to nourish the human spirit despite the closed museums, empty auditoriums and deserted cultural spaces

In times of crises which threaten economy and livelihood of so many people, we tend to cut budgets and live lean. The first cut is applied often to spending on art and culture activities.

COVID-19 has not only brought economic disaster but locked us down in our shelters. You can hardly get to venture out for gathering essential supplies, let alone satisfy the urges of appreciating art and enjoying cultural shows.

Apprehensions aplenty

Being the Director of National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), I can feel the impact it has brought on the art and culture world. It’s impossible — rather unimaginable — to ask people to visit the gallery where masterpieces of legends decorate the walls and halls. Everywhere, it’s closed museums, empty auditoriums and deserted cultural spaces. The response from the art management fraternity has been that ‘we are devastated and doomed and we don’t know what the future holds for art and culture’.

Like any idea which needs to be told and propagated, art and culture needs to be promoted for it to flourish. This involves travel, touring and going to places and meeting people and exchanging ideas. Art needs to be seen and appreciated. Physically! This itself is taken away by the present crisis. And the art fraternity is right in their apprehensions.

The will to reinvent

Art is the mirror of civilisation and a guide to the future generations.

It has to reinvent itself and reinvent it will. Art has survived many tribulations and travails.

In this lockdown period, we have enjoyed the nostalgia of reading Malgudi Days, watching Ramayan, reading bal-katha, grandmother’s stories and downloaded and relived our childhood memories through the art forms. Art has kept our morale high throughout the novel coronavirus crisis.

All is not lost and would never be. Till there is life, our art forms and our traditions would keep garnishing and ornamenting the joys of life to make it liveable as there can’t be life without art.

Like the life partner who, while a step behind, keeps her unconditional support going during the hard times. So, let our arts be that invisible source of strength to keep going until the tide turns... times to flourish are just around the corner.

Art will keep its morale high despite the pandemic. Technology has provided a great and apt platform to meet and share, though virtually. Every museum, every performer, every art form is accessible on your screens. Surely the flood of choices has caused confusion and distraction in the minds of art lovers, but it is transient and the pure will be distilled in due course.

Every being on this planet who has access to the Internet is using this medium to touch and connect. To provide to the love of art, every museum, every artist is finding a way to make him or her visible and not lose one’s audience. This has led to a trail of webinars, self-shot performances, online classes, challenges, and others. And most of them are free.

The tables have turned. This shows that the art world is transitioning and trying to reposition itself. We don’t know yet whether that is a new normal or a transient adjustment.

Ritu Sharma is Director of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi. The views expressed are personal.