‘Art and Culture should make society stand against violence’

New Delhi

20 October 2020 00:46 IST

Sisodia chairs first virtual meeting of Delhi Cultural Policy Advisory Committee

Art and Culture should play its part in making society stand against hatred and violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Monday. Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Arts and Culture portfolio, chaired the first virtual meeting of the Delhi Cultural Policy Advisory Committee here.

The Committee has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive cultural policy to ensure meaningful contribution of art and culture towards “transforming the mindset of the society”.

At the meeting, Mr. Sisodia said that Delhi belongs to everyone and thus, the cultural diversity and heritage of the entire country should be reflected in the cultural events of Delhi.

“People from any part of the country should get a glimpse of an array of the cultural diversity symbolising India. The government is working fast to make Delhi a vibrant centre of art and culture,” he said.

“This has been a big dream. A cultural policy is being formulated to make it come true. For this, the Department of Art Culture and Languages ​​of the government of Delhi has constituted a 15-member committee advisory committee. It will submit its report within two months,” he also said.

The advisory committee consists of personalities and experts from the field of art and culture. These include actors Manoj Bajpayee and Javed Jaffrey, Art & Policy expert Pooja Sood, JNU’s School of Arts and Aesthetics Professor, Ira Bhaskar. It also includes Ashwini Kumar, Principal of Delhi College of Art, social activist Vineet Nagar and folk dancer Bina Vyas.

Similarly, music producer Breen Desai, art expert Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, artists and researchers Bhagwati Prasad and Latika Gupta, artist and educationist Aastha Chauhan are also a part of the committee.

“We do not want to restrict art and culture to mere events, but through it we have a dream to change our mindset. Artists have brought about major changes in the past and today, we expect a greater role from the people who represent this field,” he also said.

“The formulation of this cultural policy is an unprecedented step towards working and promoting the cultural landscape and history of our country. Through this, a roadmap will also be sought for the creative economy of Delhi,” he said.