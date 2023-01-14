Arson attempt in Bhajanpura, police searching for suspects

January 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Unidentified people allegedly tried set a house on fire in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the police said on Friday, adding that they are analysing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects.

Bhajanpura was one of the worst-hit areas during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

An officer said that around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, two to three masked men started a fire outside the house of Nafees Malik in Bhajanpura’s Vijay Park, which damaged a motorcycle and a bicycle.

Mr. Malik told the police that he was sleeping on the first floor when he was woken up by smoke billowing into his house.

An alleged video of the incident circulating on social media showed two masked men pouring a flammable fluid at the house’s main gate, while another one set it on fire.

A case under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred orten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The police said the family has not reported any enmity with someone who may have attempted to set the house afire.