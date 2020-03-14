Arrests not on basis of religion: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI

14 March 2020 01:49 IST

Responding to a report published in The Hindu on March 10 headlined ‘Police picking up boys after asking their name’, the Delhi police have claimed that “suspects from both the communities are brought to police stations on the basis of information received and verified properly irrespective of their religion or place of residence.”

“Moreover, if any suspect is not found involved after due interrogation cum investigation, then he is let off or handed over to their relatives/acquaintances after making entry in the records,” the Delhi police PRO M.S. Randhawa said in an email on Friday. The police claimed that “about 200 persons” had been arrested “irrespective of religion or faith of any victim or the accused”.

“As mentioned in the report, in fact Shadab s/o Dilshad Ali has been arrested in case FIR no. 57/20 u/s 147/148/149/427 IPC dated 24.2.2020 PS Dayalpur after proper collection of evidence and due investigation,” the statement added.

Our correspondent Jatin Anand adds: The story was published on the basis of the testimonies of numerous Mustafabad residents and especially Dilshad Ali, the father of the accused, Shadab, who, the police have conceded was, in fact, picked up by the police.