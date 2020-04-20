Arrests in Jamia violence, northeast Delhi riots impartial: police

Delhi Police on Monday said the arrests made in connection with the Jamia violence and northeast riots were impartial and based on technical evidence.

“While investigating Jamia and northeast riots, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All the arrests made have been based on scientific and forensic evidence, including video footages, technical and other footprints,” it said in a tweet.

Police also said that they were committed to upholding the law and bring the conspirators and culprits to justice. “It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience,” they said.

Police have made more than 800 arrests in connection with the northeast riots.