Arrests in Jamia, north-east riots cases impartial: police

The Delhi police on Monday said that the arrests made in connection with Jamia violence and north-east Delhi riots were based on evidence and were impartial.

In a tweet, the police said, “...Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially. All the arrests made have been based on scientific and forensic evidence including video footage, technical and other footprints.”

They said they are committed to upholding the law and bring conspirators and culprits to justice. “It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience,” they said.

Over 800 arrests

The police have made more than 800 arrests in connection with the recent riots.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, who is counsel for several accused in the riots cases, said, “Delhi Police is selectively lodging FIRs. In various cases, either the victims are behind the bar or FIRs have not been registered on their complaints. In some cases, miscreants are visible in videos, but no arrest has been made. There are various videos on social media where police officers destroyed CCTV cameras. Why have they destroyed important evidence? In India, conviction rate is very low due to the lack of evidence and defective investigation.”