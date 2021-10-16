‘Arrested Pak. national had married in 2007’

Motive was to obtain identify papers: officer

Pakistan national Mohammed Ashraf, who was arrested in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on October 12, had married a woman in 2007, police sources said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that Ashraf, who was living in India for nearly 15 years as Ali Ahmed Noori, had married a woman in 2007 and left her after three-four months. “The reason to marry was to acquire goodwill in society and for identity documents,” the officer said.

Sources said as part of his training, he was asked by his handlers to kill officials in Jammu and Kashmir about a decade ago as well. “His main task was J&K. He needed to fulfil many requirements in J&K — from arms and ammunition to other logistical needs,” the officer said.

During initial questioning, the police said, it was revealed that he was involved in the 2011 High Court blasts and so far has admitted to conducting reconnaissance before the blasts. “He has identified Gulam Sarvar, who was involved in the High Court blasts, and said that he had conducted the recce on his directions,” the officer said.