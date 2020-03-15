Arrested J&K DSP brought to Delhi for interrogation

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has brought arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh to Delhi for interrogation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said: “Davinder has been interrogated by J&K Police and the National Investigation Agency. To find out about plans to carry out any terror activity in Delhi, he has been brought to Delhi on a production warrant by the Special Cell for interrogation”.

The officer was ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including wanted ‘commander’ Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, in a civilian car on January 11. The two along with ‘advocate’ Ifran Mir and Hizb militant Rafi Ahmad were arrested.

The NIA has been probing the case and has raided multiple places in south Kashmir to track the money trail.