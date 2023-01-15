Arrest of terror suspects leads police to dismembered body

January 15, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Three days after two men were arrested for suspected links with terror organisations, their interrogation has led to the recovery of a dismembered body from outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area, the police said on Saturday.

Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested Jagjit Singh alias Jagga, 29, a resident of Uttarakhand, and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri, on Thursday. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the police added.

According to the police, Naushad had been associated with terror outfit Harkat ul-Ansar while Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. Naushad, the police added, has been a life convict in two cases of murder and has also undergone a 10-year sentence in connection with an Explosives Substances Act case.

Jagjit, a member of the north India-based Bambiha gang, had been getting instructions from “anti-national elements” based out of India, the officer said, adding that he has also jumped parole in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

‘Traces of blood’

“During interrogation, in pursuance of disclosure, both accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shraddhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy area,” a senior officer said, adding that two hand grenades, three pistols along with 22 live cartridges have been recovered from the rented room. Traces of blood were also found there.

“The body parts — legs, torso, hands, head etc. — have been dumped in different locations. We have recovered some parts and a few clothes from the wetlands of Bhalswa Dairy,” the officer said. Prima facie, it looked like the body wasn’t stored for long, he said.

“They must have killed the man and dumped his body parts in a plastic bag within a day or two,” the officer added.

According to sources, the police are suspecting that the accused shared a video of the killing with their handler. “We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim,” the officer said. On Saturday, the two accused were produced in court and sent to 14-day police custody.

