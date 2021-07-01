‘Arrest of 78 in call centre case a blatant violation’

New delhi

01 July 2021 00:56 IST

A Delhi court has called for an explanation from the Commissioner of Police on the circumstances that necessitated the arrest of 78 persons, for allegedly posing as Amazon employees and duping US citizens. Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi called the move a ‘blatant violation’ of COVID-19 protocols and directions of the Supreme court. He gave the direction while granting bail to two women who were among the 78 arrested on June 26.

The call centre raided by the police was being illegally run in Jagatpuri.

