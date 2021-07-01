Delhi

‘Arrest of 78 in call centre case a blatant violation’

A Delhi court has called for an explanation from the Commissioner of Police on the circumstances that necessitated the arrest of 78 persons, for allegedly posing as Amazon employees and duping US citizens. Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi called the move a ‘blatant violation’ of COVID-19 protocols and directions of the Supreme court. He gave the direction while granting bail to two women who were among the 78 arrested on June 26.

The call centre raided by the police was being illegally run in Jagatpuri.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 12:56:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/arrest-of-78-in-call-centre-case-a-blatant-violation/article35068711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY