Arrest me, dares Kejriwal after Sukesh writes another letter

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenges AAP chief to agree for CBI probe in new statement

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 09, 2022 00:24 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that a campaign was run before the Punjab Assembly elections, earlier this year, to portray him as a “terrorist”. Now, just before the Assembly polls in Gujarat, which coincide with the civic elections in Delhi, he was being accused of corruption. “Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor corrupt. He is the darling of the people. This is what bothers the BJP,” the Delhi CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mr. Kejriwal issued this tweet a day after alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar released a statement on Monday challenging the Delhi CM to face a “detailed investigation” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations made by him against AAP and its jailed Minister Satyender Jain.

The alleged conman had earlier this month charged, in a letter written to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor that he paid ₹10 crore to Mr. Jain as “protection money” and “contributed more than ₹50 crore” to AAP for an “important party post”. AAP has accused the BJP of being behind these letters.

Support our reporting.
After receiving the letter from Mr. Chandrashekhar, the L-G had forwarded the complaint to the Chief Secretary for “necessary action”. A Delhi government official told  The Hindu that the merits of the complaint were still being considered and that the government was yet to take any action on the alleged conman’s complaint.

In the latest statement, Mr. Chandrashekhar said that he was ready to provide “evidence” to back his claims and testify during the investigation. “I will make sure every single transaction is brought before [the] court of law with every piece of evidence that I saved from [the] start,” he wrote.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that Mr. Chandrashekhar, Mr. Kejriwal, and Mr. Jain undergo lie-detector tests and the results be made public.

