Arrest all of us together: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Narendra Modi

“I don’t know politics. I don’t know what is there politics to put Satyendar and Manish,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on June 2 alleged that after Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), there is now a “conspiracy” to file a false case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and send him too to jail.

“I request Prime Minister with folded hands. Instead of putting us one by one in jail, put all MLAs and Ministers of AAP together in jail. You arrest Ministers one by one and this affects people’s work... Arrest all of us together, ask all investigative agencies to investigate us together, so that we can work for people after it,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a video address on Thursday.

“I’d told you a few months back that Central government will arrest Satyendar Jain in a false case. I’d got to know about this through very trusted sources. From the same sources, I have got information that Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the Central government in the next few days,” he said.

He alleged that the Central government has asked all investigation agencies to prepare false cases against Manish Sisodia. “I don’t know politics. I don’t know what is there politics to put Satyendar and Manish,” he added.

A Special CBI court on Tuesday remanded Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain to ED’s custody till June 9, a day after his arrest in a money-laundering case related to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s disproportionate assets FIR against him, registered in 2017.