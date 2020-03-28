Arrangements are in place to feed the needy, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has supplied ration across 1,000 ration shops in the city to ensure that 71 lakh people receive 7.5 kg of free ration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Arrangements to feed those in need have been been put in place at 568 schools and 238 night shelters in Delhi, he said, even as flying squad teams have also been engaged in distributing food packets across the city.

“The Delhi government is working hard to ensure that the people of Delhi remain safe and healthy. Our capacity for providing food to 4 lakh people across the city is ready. Today, arrangements have been made in 568 schools for the city, and food is also being served in 238 night shelters. Around 800-825 total food shelters have been created in Delhi,” he said.

“The Delhi government’s flying squads are also distributing food items to the needy across the city. It was the first day of serving 4 lakh people with food. There must be shortcomings and teething problems in the centres, I hope things will be streamlined from tomorrow and there will be no problems,” he said.

Urges migrant workers

Mr. Kejriwal sought to urge migrant workers and others leaving the city to stay back stating that arrangements for their stay as well as to feed them had been put in place.

Mr. Kejriwal said he had spoken to the city’s legislators visiting their respective constituencies asking them to appeal to such people to stay in Delhi and to inform them that the government was arranging for food and shelter for them.

“We have been able to stop some of them, but all of the others are worried about their future as they think it is going to be a long process. I want to appeal to them again that the Delhi government has made all arrangements for you and we are trying our best to help you,” he said.

‘Necessary lockdown’

“I also want to say that the decision to implement a nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister is absolutely necessary. If we do not abide by the lockdown, we are exposing our nation to the risk of the COVID-19 outbreak as we have observed in other nations. Migrating in huge groups will also expose us to the risk of COVID-19. Please stay wherever you are,” said Mr. Kejriwal.