Around 70% turnout recorded in Haryana’s Adampur by-poll

Around 70% turnout was recorded at Adampur by-election in Haryana’s Hisar on November 3, as per the Election Commission of India “Voter Turnout App”. The election remained peaceful, said the police.

Returning Officer Subhash Sharma said there were long queues of voters outside polling booths at 6 p.m. deadline, and the final turnout was expected to be higher. “All those in queues would be allowed to cast their votes,” said Mr. Sharma. He added that the election remained incident-free, but there were a few instances of Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioning and those were replaced.

A total of 22 candidates, including 12 Independents, are in fray from the Assembly constituency with 1.71 lakh voters. The election was necessitated after local MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi quit Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party in August and resigned from the Assembly constituency.

Being fought on the home turf of late Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s family, the election is about whether one of the most prominent political families in the State can hold on to their over five-decade old bastion or not.

Mr. Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, the joint candidate of BJP-JJP ruling coalition, is locked in a triangular contest with Congress’ Jai Prakash and Aam Aadmi Party’s Satinder Singh. While the ruling coalition has sought votes for the performance of the State and Central government and promising development, the Congress’ campaign, led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his Rajya Sabha MP son Deepender Hooda, was mostly about the “misrule” of the BJP governments.

The AAP, with an eye on the 2024 Assembly election in Haryana after the victory in neighbouring Punjab earlier this year, fielded a local resident as its candidate building a narrative around “local vs outsider”.

Promising a “big surprise” for the Congress and BJP on the counting day, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, speaking to a television channel, said the party had been successful in breaking the caste barrier and make the people in Adampur vote on the local issues, such as education, drug addiction, and infrastructure.