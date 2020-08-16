Around 500 NCC students replace schoolchildren on I-Day celebration

Most of them said they had come only to listen to Prime Minister Modi’s speech

Scores of schoolchildren sitting in Tricolour clothes in front of the ramparts of Red Fort add to the Independence Day celebrations every year, but they were absent this time around due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, around 500 National Cadet Corps (NCC) students attended the 74th I-Day, and were happy to do so despite the health risks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech said he missed the schoolchildren. “Chhote chhote balak mere saamne nazar nahin aa rahe… Corona ne sabko roka hua hai (I can’t see the small children...Corona has stopped everyone),” he said.

The young cadets, wearing green track pants, orange tee-shirts and white caps sat at a distance from each other. Their motivation to attend the celebration was Mr. Modi.

A Class 9 student of a government school in Dilshad Garden, Tushar, said his NCC teacher had asked the students if they were interested in attending the August 15 celebration. “I asked my parents if I could attend the event and they agreed. I got a chance to see PM Modi,” the 14-year-old said.

Sitting behind him was Amit Kumar, another 14-year-old, who said: “We came at 4.30 a.m. My motivation to be part of this event was to be able to learn something — a drill or two, parade and of course see Modiji,” he said.

The students were not disappointed that they could not get to shake hands with the PM. “Such is the situation. He waved at us and that is enough for us,” said Amit.

A golden opportunity

For many young adults, it was a golden opportunity which they could not pass up.

“Humse chhote bacche aate pichhle saal tak, is saal humain bhi mauka mila hai. Pata nahin dobara kabhi milta ya nahin (Children younger than us have been coming every year. This time, we got the opportunity. Not sure if we will ever get the opportunity again),” said Ankit Mishra (15).

Abhishek Yadav, 21-year-old Indraprastha University student and member of NCC, said he attended the celebration as senior wing members were invited for the first time.

“We were asked because not many children were willing to attend the celebration and we felt like it was our responsibility to come. If we didn’t turn up, who would?” he said.

All through the event, the Prime Minister gave the mask a miss and loosely wrapped his neck scarf around his face whenever required. While there were murmurs about the absence of a mask, most attendees, including the kids, supported the PM.

Farhan Siddiqui, a 13-year-old NCC member, said: “Whatever he does is right. He propagates to wear a mask for our safety but he is a hero who believes in swadeshi and mask is a foreign concept... maybe that is why he didn’t wear one,” he said.