Around 500 fall sick after eating ‘spoiled’ buckwheat

Case registered, one arrested: police

Over 500 people, who had eaten food prepared with buckwheat (kuttu) flour, fell ill in different parts of east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. Prima facie it appears to be a case of food adulteration or sale of spoiled flour, they added.

A case has been registered against the owner of a general store in Kalyanpuri in connection with the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said. Bunty, 31, a resident of Trilokpuri and proprietor of a store has been arrested.

Around 526 people were reportedly admitted to hospitals. They complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and vomiting after they ate the food made with kuttu flour to break their Navratri fast on Tuesday, a senior East Delhi district official said. “All of them except four-five people have been discharged,” he said.

Reports of people falling ill were received from Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri.

A family of six was also hospitalised in Mehrauli.