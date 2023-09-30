ADVERTISEMENT

Around 4 crore families got homes under PM Awas Yojana: Piyush Goyal

September 30, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - New Delhi

The minister was speaking at the 'Times Now Amazing Indians' award ceremony in the national capital

PTI

 “Four crore, or 15 per cent of India’s families, have received homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in cities and villages,” Mr. Goyal said. | Photo Credit: ANI

Around four crore families from rural as well as urban areas of the country have received homes under PM Awas Yojana, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The minister was speaking at the 'Times Now Amazing Indians' award ceremony in the national capital.

"Four crore, or 15 per cent of India's families, have received homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in cities and villages," he said.

On the winners of the awards, he said such recognition inspires and motivates to continue the good work for society.

