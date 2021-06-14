Around 200 metro commuters fined daily for violating norms

NEW DELHI

14 June 2021

Over 1,400 penalised for not wearing masks since resumption of metro on June 7

In the past one week, since the resumption of metro services in the Capital, the daily average of the number of people fined for violation of COVID-19 norms stood at 203 while 158 people on an average were counselled per day to follow the protocol while travelling on the Delhi Metro network.

Services on the network had remained suspended for nearly a month due to the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following certain relaxations on curbs, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services from June 7.

According to data provided by the DMRC to The Hindu, between June 7 and June 13, a total of 1,422 commuters were fined and 1,103 people counselled even as the Delhi Metro continued to operate at 50% capacity.

The highest number of fines levied due to commuters not wearing masks was 288 on June 11, followed by 253 and 251 people on June 12 and June 10 respectively.

On June 9, two days after the resumption of services, the number of people fined for being without masks stood at 224 while on June 7, at least 86 commuters were fined for the same.

Random checks

Flying squads deployed by the DMRC carry out random checks for violations and either levy fines or counsel the commuters, according to officials.

The highest number of people counselled, on a single day in the past week, was 209 on June 12 followed by 189 passengers on June 11 and 170 passengers on June 9.

June 7, the first day of resumption had seen 106 commuters being counselled by officials to follow COVID-19 protocol.

Even though resumption of services was permitted last week by authorities, metro trains continue to run at half the capacity in a bid to contain the virus transmission.

Due to the reduced capacity, only 25 passengers are permitted inside coaches at any given point, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, while adding that standing passengers are not allowed inside coaches.

According to officials, the daily average line utilisation across the Delhi Metro network has been approximately 7-8 lakh, in the first week of operations since the lockdown was lifted.