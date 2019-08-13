Army man’s widow gets ₹1.17 cr. in accident case

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹1.17 crore compensation to the wife of a rifleman in the Army who was knocked down by a DTC bus near the Udhyog Bhavan bus stand in Lutyens’ zone in 2016.

The offending vehicle had jumped the red light and hit the Army personnel when he was crossing over from the Sena Bhavan side. He was posted at the Army headquarters.

In reply to the claim petition, the driver of the offending vehicle and the DTC submitted that the vehicle had been falsely implicated in the accident. The insurance company which had insured the bus offered ₹ 15.47 lakh as full and final settlement but the petitioners rejected it.

Testimony of eyewitness

Delhi Traffic Police ASI Narender Pal Singh was an eyewitness to the accident. Testifying before the tribunal, he said that the bus overtook the vehicles, jumped the red light and drove into a wrong lane after crossing the yellow divider line and hit the victim who was crossing the road on the zebra marks.

“This testimony clearly establishes that the accident took place only due to rash and negligent driving of the said bus by its driver. Though the issue of contributory negligence on the part of deceased has also been raised by counsel for the respondents but there is no material on record to substantiate it,” Presiding Officer of the tribunal M.K. Nagpal said.

The victim was at that time 34-year-old and drawing a monthly salary of ₹41,545.

“Ordering the award in favour of the petitioners, Mr. Nagpal said: “The petitioners are thus awarded a sum of ₹1.17 crore, which includes interest at 9% per annum from the date of filing of detailed accident report till deposit within 30 days from today or till notice of deposit is given to the petitioners, whichever is earlier.”