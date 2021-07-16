Army man, vendor arrested for supplying classified papers to Pak.

NEW DELHI

16 July 2021 04:25 IST

Vendor involved in case also arrested: police

An Army man and a vegetable vendor have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly providing classified documents to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, the police said on Thursday. The Army headquarters confirmed that the documents in question were classified in nature.

Accused Habir-ur-Rahman (41) used to supply vegetables at the Pokhran Army base camp. He was held for getting sensitive documents from the Army man for money and providing them to the ISI. The police held Rahman on Tuesday from Pokhran in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch received information that some sensitive documents related to defence establishment were being sent to the neighbouring country via spy network. “We got inputs about the involvement of Rahman in the racket. Our team then conducted a raid and nabbed him after due verification,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Praveer Ranjan.

During questioning, Rahman could not give any satisfactory reply as to why he was in possession of these documents or their source, said DCP (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj. We also found that the accused used WhatsApp to send the documents to his handlers, a senior officer said.

It was found that Army man Paramjit supplied the papers to Rahman. The duo met when Paramjit was posted in Pokhran. He is now posted as a clerk at Agra Cantt. The police said Rahman had come in contact with a few handles in the spy racket when he was in Pakistan in 2019. Rahman was asked to share the secret documents with them and the money for doing the job was sent through the hawala network.