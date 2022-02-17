Army man found dead, note found

Body found at a guest house in Paharganj

Body found at a guest house in Paharganj

An Army man was found dead inside a guest house in Paharganj on February 15, the police said on Thursday, adding that a note was found from the room.

A senior police officer said a call was received around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and found the body of the 23-year-old Army man, a resident of Rajasthan, inside the room.

Inquiry revealed that the man had checked in at the guest house around 6.30 a.m. on Monday and was scheduled to leave the same evening but he didn’t.

“A handwritten note was recovered from the room which read that the man was feeling guilty because he had hurt the feelings of a woman and also, he wasn’t being truthful with his own family members and had hurt them,” the officer said, adding that the man wrote that he was not holding anyone responsible for his act.

The police said the post-mortem of the man was conducted at Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body was handed over to the parents. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, said the police.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.