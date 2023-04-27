HamberMenu
Army decides to operationalise command cyber operations, support wings

The decision was taken at the Army Commanders’ Conference that took place last week

April 27, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
“The forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks and decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the immediate future,” the Army said. (representational image) | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Army has decided to operationalise command cyber operations and support wings as part of its efforts to modernise its online networks as well as to ensure their effective protection. 

The decision was taken at the Army Commanders’ Conference that took place last week. 

“With rapid migration towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems, the forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks and decided to operationalise Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the immediate future,” the Army said on April 27. 

“In order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of niche technologies and equipment, it was decided to nominate lead directorates and ‘test bed’ formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation,” it said in a statement. 

In the conference, the Army commanders and other senior functionaries took stock of the current and emerging security scenarios and reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of the force. 

