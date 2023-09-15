Army Colonel beaten up, robbed in south Delhi; two held

September 15, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

An Indian Army officer was allegedly beaten up and robbed by three men over a petty issue in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Thursday. Two of the accused have been arrested, they added.

According to the police, Colonel Vinit Mehta, 49, a resident of Chanakyapuri who is posted in Delhi, lodged a complaint on Wednesday about the incident that took place on Tuesday night around 11.30 p.m.

In the FIR, Mr. Mehta said that he had gone to drop a friend near Triveni Complex in Malviya Nagar where he asked for a lighter from a man who was standing there. The man started abusing him, the complainant said. “He then held me from behind and when I pushed him, he fell on the ground. After this, he yelled and called two more men. The three men began to assault me,” he said, adding that the men also robbed him of two mobile phones, credit cards and around ₹10,000 cash from his car.

“I sustained injuries in my head and legs and fainted near the car. I could only contact my wife in the morning,” he said in the FIR.

A police officer said that the victim was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Wednesday.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that two accused, identified as Mithun alias Deepak, 22, a resident of Chirag Dilli, and Mukul, 28, a resident of Jagdamba Camp at Sheikh Sarai, have been arrested. Another accused, Bobby, also a resident of Jagdamba Camp, is yet to be apprehended.

She said that mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

A case under IPC Sections 394, 411 and 34 has been filed, Ms. Chowdhary said.