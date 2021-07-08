Armed men hold family hostage, loot house

NEW DELHI

08 July 2021 00:27 IST

Incident caught on camera; case filed

Four armed men wearing masks, caps and helmets barged into the house of a property dealer in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar and decamped with cash and valuables after holding his family hostage on Wednesday, the police said.

Police said that according to the information, four men entered victim Vinod’s house around 1.30 p.m. The accused were carrying weapons.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, shows that a woman opened the door and was threatened by the men. The accused entered posing as electricians.

It was revealed that at the time of the incident, Vinod’s wife Seema, mother Savitri Devi, two minor children and a relative Sachin were at home. In the video, Mr. Vinod’s minor daughter can be seen reaching out to her mother whose chain was snatched by the accused at gunpoint. The accused could be seen tying Sachin and holding him hostage.

The police said that the accused robbed ₹7-₹8 lakh in cash and jewellery worth lakhs after threatening Ms. Seema to give the locker’s code. A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, the police said.