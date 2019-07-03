Armed men flee with ₹1 lakh from chemist shop

An armed robbery of nearly ₹1 lakh has been reported from a chemist shop in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, three armed men entered the shop and threatened the cashier with a pistol. They took cash from the store in Sarai Jullena village and fled the spot.

“It was found that the shop was in a deserted area. The accused took ₹1 lakh cash and two mobile phones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the shop.

One accused was wearing a helmet while the two others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

A case on charges of robbery and under Arms Act has been registered and teams are looking for the unidentified men, Mr. Biswal said.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a 38-year-old businessman and his wife were robbed at gunpoint inside their bungalow's parking lot in north-west Delhi’s Model Town.