Armed men flee with ₹1 lakh from chemist shop

Accused had faces covered, held cashier at gunpoint; manhunt on for three

An armed robbery of nearly ₹1 lakh has been reported from a chemist shop in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

At 4 a.m. on Tuesday, three armed men entered the shop and threatened the cashier with a pistol. They took cash from the store in Sarai Jullena village and fled the spot.

“It was found that the shop was in a deserted area. The accused took ₹1 lakh cash and two mobile phones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the shop.

One accused was wearing a helmet while the two others had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

A case on charges of robbery and under Arms Act has been registered and teams are looking for the unidentified men, Mr. Biswal said.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a 38-year-old businessman and his wife were robbed at gunpoint inside their bungalow's parking lot in north-west Delhi’s Model Town.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 5:31:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/armed-men-flee-with-1-lakh-from-chemist-shop/article28266053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

