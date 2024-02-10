Armed men enter Delhi salon, shoot two dead at point blank range

February 10, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

Two men were allegedly shot dead by assailants inside a salon in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s and residents of Najafgarh, said an officer, adding that they were shot multiple times in front of other customers and salon workers. The two assailants, meanwhile, fled the spot after the incident, and a PCR call was made to the police amid the panic.

A purported clip of the CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, where one of the victims can be seen pleading to the assailants for mercy. He was later, in the video, shot in the head at point blank range.

According to the police, Sonu was shot in the head once, while Ashish was hit with three bullets in his head, and one in his chest.

“It is suspected that the motive behind the crime could be enmity, but the possibility of a gang war cannot be ruled out,” an officer said.

The officer added that the police have identified two possible accused from the CCTV footage. “These men could be seen coming on a bike and shooting the deceased,” said the officer, adding that the police were also questioning the deceased’s family members. to recover more information.

Three police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused persons, the officer said. Meanwhile, it was found that two criminal cases were, in the past, registered against Ashish, he added.