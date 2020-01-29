Armed man tried to create panic at Shaheen Bagh, claim protesters

A man carrying a pistol allegedly entered the protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday afternoon and attempted to create panic.

Meraj Khan, one of the organisers at the protest site, said the incident took place around 2.30 p.m. A man carrying a pistol tried to create panic among the protesters and asked for the removal of the barricades.

A video of the incident shows the gun-wielding man being surrounded by several protesters. The man, however, managed to escape with the help of some of his supporters, Mr. Khan said. He also alleged that the man was a “plant” by those opposed to the protests.

The protest site has come under criticism for blocking the highway and causing traffic jams.

Police officers said that they haven’t received any complaints and no call was made to the PCR in this regard.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bagh Official, a Twitter handle which posts updates from the protest site, wrote at 6 p.m., “An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence.”

At 6.21p.m., it tweeted an update.

“Infiltrators have been caught and neutralised, and the situation is back to normal. However, we are on alert for more such incidents today and in the coming days as we reach elections in Delhi. Please reach Shaheen Bagh and sites across Delhi in large numbers”.

(With PTI inputs)