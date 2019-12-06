Arjuna awardee archer’s car stolen in Rohini; accused on the run

Arjuna awardee archer Abhishek Verma became a victim of theft in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday when his SUV was stolen from outside his relative’s house, the police said.

Mr. Verma from Model Town, who currently serves as an Income Tax officer, said the incident happened on Wednesday night when he was visiting a relative in Rohini Sector 3.

Gone for dinner

He said he had gone for dinner with his relatives in Rohini Sector 8. Around 10.30 p.m., he returned and parked his car outside the house but on Thursday morning, he could not find the vehicle anymore.

“When I checked the CCTV footage, I found that my car was stolen at 1 a.m. following which I informed the police,” he said.

A case was then registered under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. “CCTV footage shows a car approaching Mr. Verma’s car and a person stealing it. We have the registration number of the offending car. Raids are being conducted to find the culprits,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra.

‘Third theft this year’

Mr. Verma said this is the third time this year that he has become a victim of theft and snatching. “In June, my SUV was stolen from outside my house. In July, my phone was snatched when I was returning from World Cup,” he said.

Mr. Verma won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon in the men’s compound archery team event, along with Rajat Chauhan and Sandeep Kumar.