Arjun Rampal accused of assault claims; actor denies

A man has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Arjun Rampal, claiming the actor has assaulted him at a nightclub here but the actor has denied it by calling it “untrue”.

The complainant, Shobhit, claimed that the incident happened at around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday when Rampal was being clicked by a photographer. The actor allegedly grabbed the camera flash and threw it towards the crowd injuring Shobhit.

Taking to Twitter, Rampal said he had no clue from where the news of him injuring the person came and that he has “not assaulted anyone”.

“Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan Man! Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone #untrue #fakenews,” Rampal wrote.

According to Delhi Police, the incident occurred last night, when the actor was playing as a DJ at Privee nightclub located in a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi.

“He threw a camera flashlight in the crowd hoping that someone will catch it. But it hit a man named Shobhit, in his head. He didn’t sustain any grievous injuries but in the medical examination that was carried out, it has been found that it is a lacerated wound, a senior police officer said.

“He has given a complaint but we are legally examining it. As of now, no FIR has been registered against the actor,” the officer added.

Rampal also posted an update of his arrival in the capital on Instagram hours before the party.

“Delhi get ready for an epic night at #prive The set is ready and we gonna make it very special. #prive #tonight #tunes #parrrtyyyyyy.”