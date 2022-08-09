Arjun Munda lauds Droupadi Murmu on International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples

On this special day, her election as President showcases the strength of Indian democracy, says the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs

It is a proud moment for India that as it celebrates the International day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, has been elected as the President of the country, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said on Tuesday in a virtual interaction with students of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the country.

Marking the occasion, Mr. Munda, Minister of State Bishweswar Tudu and other senior Ministry officials attended a virtual interaction session with students of the 378 EMRS from the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi.

A government statement said that in their interaction with the Minister, the tribal students "expressed their happiness" that Ms. Murmu, a tribal woman, had been elected President. Mr. Munda said, “Ms. Murmu’s journey is an inspiration for all the tribals of India. On this special day, her election as President showcases the strength of Indian democracy.”

Speaking to the students, Mr. Munda also announced an essay writing competition for EMRS students on tribal heroes like Birsa Munda to celebrate the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated in India on November 15. The Minister invited the students to write their essays and send them to the Tribal Affairs Ministry.

Mr. Munda further urged students at these residential schools to plant trees in their schools and villages to conserve the environment and inspire others to do the same in keeping with tribal culture — which gives primacy to the importance of the Jal, Jungle, and Jameen.

Moreover, with Independence Day around the corner, the Minister also urged all one lakh students across EMRS schools in the country to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to August 15.

MoS Tudu emphasised that teachers and the school administrations at the EMRS must ensure that in addition to striving for good marks, students should develop as good human beings and good citizens who contributed to nation building.

The Congress too marked the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by tweeting their support for tribal communities in their struggle for equality and justice.

Mr. Munda also met with Ms. Murmu later in the day at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a tweet.