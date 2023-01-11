Arjun Munda addresses first meeting of G20 working group on global financial inclusion

January 11, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - New Delhi

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, addressed the plenary session of the first meeting of the G20 working group on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.

He said India’s vision was to promote a universal sense of oneness and work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation where no one would remain behind.

Addressing a gathering of 1,800 students from all over the country, Mr. Munda stressed on India’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and said, “We strive for a human-centric globalisation, where no one is left behind.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Munda also addressed the G20 working group meeting in presence of delegates from other G20 nations and senior officials from Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India.

He said that India had “rich ancient sustainable traditions” to nudge consumers and in turn markets to adopt environmentally conscious practices.

He added that financial inclusion was the bedrock of the Modi government’s development strategy, and that delivering financial services to the last mile, and to the poorest of the poor had been a key priority.

“In the last many years we have destroyed our earth and environment. This had an adverse impact on our climate and ecology. There must be a global vision for ecological safeguard, or else, we will sink together,” Mr. Munda also said.

