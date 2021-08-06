Argument ends in youth’s murder

NEW DELHI

06 August 2021 01:14 IST

Four including two minors held; they were attending a birthday party

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death and his cousin sustained injuries after an argument at a birthday party in Rohini’s Prem Nagar on Wednesday night. Four persons including two minors have been held in connection with the case.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the victims have been identified as Virender alias Vicky and his cousin Nitin alias Kishan. The accused have been identified as Jitender, Rajesh,Vivek, Govinda, and Pintoo along with two minors. Police said that Virender didn’t survive while Nitin is undergoing treatment and that Rajesh, Jitender and two minors have been held.

Police said that a PCR call was received around 9.30 p.m. regarding stabbing of two persons. When they reached the spot, they were informed that the injured Nitin has been taken to hospital and the team found the body of Virender in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a city hospital but was declared brought dead.

Argument brews

During probe, investigators were allegedly informed that the victims had come to the house for accused Rajesh and one Diwakar’s birthday party. During the party, an argument broke out between Virender and one person over “way of talking”. While Nitin intervened for Virender, others allegedly ganged up on them and the argument turned into a quarrel.

Sources said that one of the two minors first stabbed Virender multiple times and then Nitin.

Police said the minor has been apprehended along with three others including Rajesh, whose birthday party was being held. Police are probing Diwakar’s role. Teams are looking for the other absconding accused, they said, adding that a case on charges of murder and attempt to murder has been registered.

Police said that deceased Virender used to work as a plumber and Nitin assists his father at his shop of sewing machines.