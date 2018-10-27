Areas to be earmarked for fireworks

Designated areas will be earmarked across the Capital to permit community bursting of firecrackers during Diwali in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict in this regard.

Government sources said that an estimated 500-600 locations, where community activities involving bursting of firecrackers during festivals such as Dussehra are permitted, currently exist in the city. In spite of the sheer number of such pre-existing locations, a government source said, the challenge being faced by the administration was earmarking spots in the vicinity of congested slum colonies, where over 16 lakh people reside.

Even as it rushes to meet the deadline mandated by the apex court for the Delhi government to inform citizens of such pre-designated areas, which according to Supreme court’s directions must be announced a week prior to the festival, the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting in relation to the initiative on Thursday, the sources said. Representatives from several Delhi government departments, in addition to representatives from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, were in attendance.

“The departments concerned and officials of the administration were directed to work in close coordination with the local police, legislators and the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to identify such spots where the use of firecrackers can be permitted,” a government source said.

Another government source said the Divisional Commissioner was scheduled to chair a meeting with representatives from each district in the Capital here on Monday to chart the way forward in the matter.

In addition to fixing a two-hour slot — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — for the permitted use of firecrackers during the upcoming festival, the Supreme Court, earlier this week, urged the Centre and State governments to permit community bursting of crackers in pre-designated areas.

In the case of the Delhi government and the State governments, whose areas fall within the NCR, a week’s time to identify such areas was mandated by the apex court.