Area of land bought under pooling policy increases

The area of land pooled under the Land Pooling Policy launched this year has increased from 965 hectares on July 1 to 5,028 hectares on August 30, said officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The land pooling policy was approved by the Central government last October and the online portal was launched in February this year where stakeholders were required to register their respective land parcels. While the initial response was tepid, the DDA extended the timeline of six months for registration by a month to September 6.

The urban body in a statement said that the areas which has seen the maximum amount of land pooled are in Bawana and Alipur. “There has been phenomenal rise in land pooled in the last two months and it is expected that sectors near Bawana and near Alipur will soon become eligible for development under the policy,” the urban body said.Under the policy, for a particular sector to be developed, a minimum of 70% contiguous land has to be accumulated. Several stakeholders had earlier raised issues while stating that due to sector-wise division there were difficulties in accumulating the said amount of land. DDA officials added that the urban body has undertaken “extensive public outreach programmes” to spread awareness.

“Sectors which qualify under the policy shall be taken up for development for which the DDA will issue a notice to constituent land owners for formation of consortium,” read a statement issued by the DDA.