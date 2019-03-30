Architecture a rare discipline that combines science and art: Rewal

Architect Raj Rewal said that architecture was a rare discipline where advancement of science and technology can be fused with poetic and artistic concern for progress with a “humane face”.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Contemporary Heritage- Is the Meaning, Lost in Translation”. The event was organised by the School of Architecture and Planning, GD Goenka University.

Mr. Rewal said that throughout his career he attempted to fuse poetic elements of space and light with empirical values to create his designs. He stressed on the importance of the play of natural light and space in all his designs. He demonstrated how the glow of natural light streaming from a glass dome can be combined with central air conditioning and other modern requirements.

‘A building’s spirit’

He emphasised that every building has a spirit, called rasa in architecture, and the design of a building complex needs to come together and create an ambiance that has a certain spirit. Mr. Rewal was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the GD Goenka University.

Several architects and conservationists also held a discussion on the issues that face contemporary heritage.

The discussion revolved around how heritage, which is inherited, must be cherished as it gives insight into a time gone by. They also talked about how contemporary heritage was not being afforded the same respect. The panellists deliberated on how to leave behind a mark of our culture so that people in the distant future may also be informed as to what kind of cultural ethos we possessed.

The discussion comes after one of Mr. Rewal’s first and most famous designs, the Hall of Nations at Pragati Maidan — built as a symbol of India’s progress in the first 25 years of Independence — was brought down in April 2017 to make way for the re-development of the exhibition space.