Arbitral dispute: Delhi court orders Bikaner House attachment

A Delhi court has ordered the attachment of Bikaner House, which is owned by the Nokha Municipal Council in Rajasthan, after it failed to pay arbitral award of ₹50.31 lakh to a private company. Bikaner House is located on the India Gate hexagon. It was built as a palace of the Maharaja of Bikaner.

District Judge Vidya Prakash in the September 18 order noted that the 2020 arbitral award in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited has attained finality after an appeal preferred by the Nagar Palika was dismissed earlier this year. The judge noted the non-compliance of the court’s directions.

“Keeping in view the fact that the judgment debtor had failed to comply with the direction for furnishing an affidavit of their assets despite grant of repeated opportunities, the court, while agreeing with the submissions made on behalf of the decree holder, finds it a fit case for issuance of warrants of attachment against immovable property of Bikaner House, New Delhi,” the judge said.

The court passed the order on an application seeking enforcement of the arbitral award passed by tribunal in January 2020.

The court restrained the Nagar Palika of Nokha from transferring or charging the property by sale, gift or otherwise. It has directed the representative of the Nokha Nagar Palika to appear before the court on November 29, the next date of hearing.

