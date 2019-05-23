Aqua Line security staff protest salary delay

Hundreds of passengers were stranded between Noida and Greater Noida after private security personnel deployed at the Aqua Line Metro stations went on strike for two hours on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They were protesting against the non-payment of salary by their security agency. The officials said the security of the Aqua Line stations primarily comes under the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary and Ironman Security Services looks after the general security and frisking of passengers.

The security staff deployed by the security agency struck work from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Officials of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, which operates the Aqua Line, said the matter had been taken up “very seriously” and considered as a “lapse in security”. They said action had been sought against the erring staff. The staff deployed by the security agency refused to carry out checking at the Sector 81, 83, 101, 137 and NSEZ Metro stations, the NMRC officials said.

“The staff of the private security agency abandoned their positions at the stations. This caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers,” they said.