AQI ‘very poor’ despite rise in wind speed

High farm fire intrusions and trapped pollutants not letting air quality in the city improve, says SAFAR

The city’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the “very poor” category on Sunday with the 24-hour average recorded at 354, based on data from 35 monitoring stations.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad were also in the same category with AQIs recorded at 384, 388, 384 and 354, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s air was slightly better with an AQI of 306 — at the lower end of the “very poor” category.

Government-run monitoring agency — System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) — ,in its forecast, said Delhi’s overall AQI remained in the higher end despite the improved wind conditions and did not improve as per forecast.

It was due to a high stubble-related intrusion and trapping of pollutants during the night due to a low winter-time boundary layer height.

It added that the highly favourable conditions for fire-related intrusion in Delhi are expected to continue.

“The SAFAR synergised stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, U.P., Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas impacting Delhi air, stood at 3,216 yesterday. Stubble burning share in PM2.5 has increased and is estimated at 40%, which is the highest of this season,” SAFAR said in its daily bulletin.

In its forecast, SAFAR has said that its model predicts that the AQI is likely to improve only marginally (within “very poor” range) on November 2 but it will depend on the number of stubble fire episodes.

“It is set to marginally deteriorate on November 3. The increased local surface wind speed with faster dispersion conditions is counteracting on 2 counts, namely, increased fire-related emission and accumulated intrusion mass load. Increased fire-related emission than existing conditions may lead to deterioration of AQI,” SAFAR said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Weather check

Meanwhile, nights in the Capital has become cooler with the minimum temperature on Sunday falling to 11.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest this season.

The temperature was five degrees below normal for this time of the year.

The temperature on November 2 is expected to stay between 30 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.