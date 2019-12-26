AQI to deteriorate to ‘severe’ on Saturday

The air quality of the city continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and is expected to deteriorate to ‘severe’ category on Saturday, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a government-run monitoring agency, said.

The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was 350 (very poor), down from Tuesday’s 383, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“The AQI on December 27 [Friday] is forecast to deteriorate towards the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category and will enter ‘severe’ category by December 28 [Saturday] night,” SAFAR said.

On Wednesday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 166.7 ug/m3, close to three times the safe limit of 60ug/m3, as per Indian standards in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., the CPCB said. The level, however, is more than six times the safe limit of 25 ug/m3, as set by the World Health Organization.

Air pollution is expected to rise during the last few days of the year. Very calm surface winds, low mixing layer and moderate to dense fog with high humidity are expected in the week starting December 27.